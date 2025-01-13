Graypoint LLC Has $293,000 Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Graypoint LLC lessened its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 1,240.0% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Sysco during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Sysco during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Melius started coverage on Sysco in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.93.

Shares of SYY opened at $73.66 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $69.03 and a 12-month high of $82.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.75.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.47 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 101.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. Sysco’s payout ratio is 52.44%.

In other news, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 4,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $303,103.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,670.10. The trade was a 7.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 48,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $3,698,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,335,408. The trade was a 46.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,306 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,050. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

