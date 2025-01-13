Graypoint LLC Has $307,000 Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RSG. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,530,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services by 23.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 3.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Republic Services from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $219.00 to $237.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.12.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE RSG opened at $206.47 on Monday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.17 and a 12 month high of $220.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.87 and a 200-day moving average of $204.02. The company has a market cap of $64.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.73.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 37.12%.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $1,065,011.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,906.36. The trade was a 44.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.27, for a total transaction of $400,186.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,222.33. This represents a 67.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

