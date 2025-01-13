Graypoint LLC Has $328,000 Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth approximately $62,972,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 955,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,836,000 after purchasing an additional 408,105 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,806,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,600,000 after purchasing an additional 383,557 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 12,086.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 370,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,460,000 after purchasing an additional 367,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 530.9% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 402,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,242,000 after purchasing an additional 338,472 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider Leon D. Black sold 58,200 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total value of $10,090,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,104,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,114,495.01. This trade represents a 0.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total value of $863,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 320,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,332,552.04. This represents a 1.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,600 shares of company stock valued at $34,186,128 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APO shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $164.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group raised Apollo Global Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $155.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $87.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.19 and a 12 month high of $189.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.43.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.463 per share. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 19.33%.

About Apollo Global Management

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.