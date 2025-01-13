Graypoint LLC Increases Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Graypoint LLC raised its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2,830.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CBRE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.33.

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total value of $238,382.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,214,026.36. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE opened at $123.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.75 and a 52-week high of $142.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

