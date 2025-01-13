Graypoint LLC Increases Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 2.3% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Insulet by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in shares of Insulet by 4.7% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 32.6% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PODD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.81.

Insulet Price Performance

Insulet stock opened at $271.83 on Monday. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $160.19 and a 52-week high of $279.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $263.96 and a 200-day moving average of $230.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.55, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

In other news, CAO Lauren Budden sold 915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.62, for a total value of $252,192.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,129.46. This represents a 13.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.