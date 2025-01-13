Graypoint LLC Invests $221,000 in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,223 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 62.6% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in AMETEK by 3,116.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 366.1% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in AMETEK by 226.1% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.50.

AMETEK Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE AME opened at $176.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.78. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.03 and a 52 week high of $198.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.16.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In related news, insider Tony J. Ciampitti sold 16,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.01, for a total value of $3,193,532.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,750,024.90. This represents a 24.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Emanuela Speranza sold 6,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total transaction of $1,321,737.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,967,114. This represents a 18.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,707,620. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

