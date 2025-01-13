Graypoint LLC Invests $317,000 in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 91.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 8,261.1% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $30.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.80. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 102.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $365,586.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,105.22. This represents a 4.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $118,733.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 158,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,491.84. This represents a 2.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,157 shares of company stock valued at $592,685. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PINS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Pinterest from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Pinterest from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

