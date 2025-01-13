Graypoint LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canopy Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $358,000.

Shares of EAGG opened at $46.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.87 and its 200-day moving average is $47.46. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $48.95.

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

