Graypoint LLC Purchases New Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 634 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in ANSYS by 32.7% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS by 2,833.3% in the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the third quarter valued at $70,000. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.50.

ANSYS Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $337.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.11. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.82 and a 52-week high of $363.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

