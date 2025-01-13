Graypoint LLC Purchases Shares of 1,028 MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,028 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSTR. Barclays upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $275.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. TD Cowen upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $300.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.25.
MicroStrategy Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $327.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $352.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.74. The stock has a market cap of $78.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.63 and a beta of 3.25. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $43.87 and a 52-week high of $543.00.
MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $116.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.45 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($8.98) earnings per share.
Insider Buying and Selling at MicroStrategy
In other news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.15, for a total transaction of $1,465,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,372. This represents a 32.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 56,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.41, for a total value of $14,479,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,514.70. This represents a 90.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,000 shares of company stock worth $32,259,177 in the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
MicroStrategy Company Profile
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MicroStrategy
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- ServiceTitan Made Waves in Its IPO, But Is the Stock a Buy?
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Netflix: Is This the Perfect Time to Buy a Streaming Powerhouse?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Goldman Sachs Unveils 3 Massive Opportunities for 2025 Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.