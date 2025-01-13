Graypoint LLC Purchases Shares of 735 Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 68.4% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 344.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $279.94 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $229.03 and a 12 month high of $304.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.08.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

