Graypoint LLC Reduces Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Graypoint LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,738 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,917 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 7,370.6% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.3% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 137,181 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8,084 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $19.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average of $23.66. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.44). Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.96.

Read Our Latest Report on Intel

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,708. This trade represents a 8.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.