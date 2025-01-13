Graypoint LLC Sells 295 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Graypoint LLC cut its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 854,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,792,000 after purchasing an additional 30,685 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Newmont by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 129.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 544,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,785,000 after acquiring an additional 307,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 607,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,241 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other news, Director Harry M. Iv Conger acquired 9,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.15 per share, with a total value of $400,340.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,090.70. The trade was a 189.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEM. CLSA initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Friday, November 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM opened at $39.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.74 and its 200 day moving average is $46.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $58.72.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -65.79%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

