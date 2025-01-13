Graypoint LLC Sells 6,400 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Graypoint LLC lessened its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 35,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 9.4% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 22,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 337.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Leerink Partnrs raised Elanco Animal Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.43.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:ELAN opened at $11.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.11 and a twelve month high of $18.80.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

