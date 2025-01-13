Graypoint LLC Sells 756 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Graypoint LLC lessened its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 40.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 85.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MHK opened at $118.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.28 and a 12-month high of $164.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.48, for a total transaction of $270,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,453 shares in the company, valued at $332,332.44. The trade was a 44.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 19,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,347 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MHK. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Baird R W raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird raised Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wolfe Research raised Mohawk Industries from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.92.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

