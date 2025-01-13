Graypoint LLC Takes Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CF. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $703,000. Choreo LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 24.5% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in CF Industries by 15.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 276,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,479,000 after purchasing an additional 37,011 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CF Industries by 32.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CF Industries by 8.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,800,000 after purchasing an additional 21,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE CF opened at $88.73 on Monday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.13 and a 12 month high of $94.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.50. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CF Industries news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $635,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,314.58. This represents a 23.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $325,010.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,636.48. This trade represents a 5.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $1,224,470 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CF Industries

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.