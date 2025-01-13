Graypoint LLC Trims Stake in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX)

Graypoint LLC cut its stake in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in NCR Voyix were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NCR Voyix by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 54,714 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 151,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 71,490 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,914,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of NCR Voyix by 165.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 128,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in NCR Voyix by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after acquiring an additional 135,195 shares during the period. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NCR Voyix alerts:

NCR Voyix Stock Performance

VYX stock opened at $13.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. NCR Voyix Co. has a 12-month low of $10.87 and a 12-month high of $16.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NCR Voyix ( NYSE:VYX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.58 million. NCR Voyix had a negative return on equity of 47.67% and a net margin of 19.08%. NCR Voyix’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NCR Voyix Co. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NCR Voyix

NCR Voyix Profile

(Free Report)

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Voyix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR Voyix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.