Graypoint LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Graypoint LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 24,002.3% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,373,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,129 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 655.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,548,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,457 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,073,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,817,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,487,000 after buying an additional 139,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,261,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $195.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.49. The stock has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.31 and a fifty-two week high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

