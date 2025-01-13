Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 263.50 ($3.22) and last traded at GBX 267 ($3.26), with a volume of 12702 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 266.50 ($3.25).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 382 ($4.66) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 405.50 ($4.95).

Great Portland Estates Stock Up 0.2 %

Great Portland Estates Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market cap of £1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 294.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 326.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a GBX 2.90 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Great Portland Estates’s payout ratio is -1,188.12%.

In other Great Portland Estates news, insider Richard Stephen Mully purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 293 ($3.58) per share, with a total value of £41,020 ($50,079.36). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,150 shares of company stock worth $4,147,063. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

GPE is a FTSE 250 real estate investor and developer. GPE aims to deliver superior returns by unlocking the often hidden potential in commercial real estate in central London, creating high quality sustainable spaces for its customers and long-term value for its stakeholders.

