Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 (NASDAQ:GREEL)

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Sunday, January 12th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5313 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GREEL opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.65. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

About Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

