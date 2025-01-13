Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 (NASDAQ:GREEL)

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Sunday, January 12th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5313 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.
Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ GREEL opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.65. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $13.00.
About Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Why Warren Buffett Is Keeping 25% of Berkshire’s Assets in Cash
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- ServiceTitan Made Waves in Its IPO, But Is the Stock a Buy?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Netflix: Is This the Perfect Time to Buy a Streaming Powerhouse?
Receive News & Ratings for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.