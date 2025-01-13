GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) Stock Price Up 38.1% – Here’s Why

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 38.1% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$1.56 and last traded at C$1.56. 200,945 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 358% from the average session volume of 43,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.13.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.48, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.43.
GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.
