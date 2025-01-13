GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) Stock Price Up 38.1% – Should You Buy?

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV – Get Free Report) shares traded up 38.1% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$1.56 and last traded at C$1.56. 200,945 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 358% from the average session volume of 43,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.13.
GreenPower Motor Trading Up 38.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.48, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.43. The firm has a market cap of C$41.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 4.07.
GreenPower Motor Company Profile
GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than GreenPower Motor
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- ServiceTitan Made Waves in Its IPO, But Is the Stock a Buy?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Netflix: Is This the Perfect Time to Buy a Streaming Powerhouse?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Goldman Sachs Unveils 3 Massive Opportunities for 2025 Investors
Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.