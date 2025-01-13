Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Robert I. Kauffman Sells 5,278 Shares

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 5,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $49,613.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,405,500 shares in the company, valued at $41,411,700. This represents a 0.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hagerty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HGTY opened at $9.41 on Monday. Hagerty, Inc. has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.55 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Hagerty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Hagerty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hagerty

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Hagerty during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hagerty by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares during the period. Finally, Goldstone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hagerty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

About Hagerty

(Get Free Report)

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.