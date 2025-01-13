Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 295 Shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its position in shares of Miller Industries by 146.9% during the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Miller Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 84.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MLR shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Miller Industries in a research report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Miller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Miller Industries Price Performance

NYSE:MLR opened at $63.38 on Monday. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $78.25. The company has a market cap of $725.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.06.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.33. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $314.27 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Miller Industries, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Miller Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.60%.

About Miller Industries

(Free Report)

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.