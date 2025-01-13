Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 790 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hilltop National Bank raised its stake in Schlumberger by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 7,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 706,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 53,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 64,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,362,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,238,000 after purchasing an additional 319,968 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Price Performance

NYSE SLB opened at $38.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $36.52 and a 12 month high of $55.69. The stock has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.05.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $2,514,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,937 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,160.30. This trade represents a 22.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $61.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.58.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

