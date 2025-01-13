Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in YETI by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of YETI by 364.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of YETI by 16.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 436,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,922,000 after buying an additional 62,619 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 810,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,242,000 after buying an additional 53,023 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in YETI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $626,000.

NYSE YETI opened at $38.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.58. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $49.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.14.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of YETI in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America lowered YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on YETI from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on YETI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

