Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NXST. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 77.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $150.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.25 and a 12-month high of $191.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.83.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.03%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.10%.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.93, for a total value of $119,947.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,511.75. This trade represents a 9.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 12,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total value of $2,328,836.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 674,694 shares in the company, valued at $128,380,774.32. The trade was a 1.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,448 shares of company stock valued at $23,828,076 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NXST. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.29.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

