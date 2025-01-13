Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 60.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,062,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,107,000 after purchasing an additional 549,531 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 40.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 923,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,663,000 after purchasing an additional 267,723 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,579,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,882,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.4% during the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 236,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,015,000 after buying an additional 16,229 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of SWK stock opened at $80.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.29. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.70 and a 52-week high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -239.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.25.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

