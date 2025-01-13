Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 6,773 Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TLN. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Talen Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $2,026,342,000. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $277,653,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP acquired a new position in Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,448,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $168,108,000. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Talen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $167,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Talen Energy

In other Talen Energy news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 4,893,507 shares of Talen Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total transaction of $999,988,155.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,475,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,188,115.45. This trade represents a 43.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TLN shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Talen Energy from $219.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Talen Energy in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $268.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $202.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.10.

Talen Energy Price Performance

Shares of Talen Energy stock opened at $221.80 on Monday. Talen Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $64.32 and a twelve month high of $230.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.30.

About Talen Energy

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

