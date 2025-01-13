Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,489 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanterix in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Quanterix during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Quanterix in the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 34.7% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $9.42 on Monday. Quanterix Co. has a 12 month low of $9.16 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.66. The stock has a market cap of $362.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.33.

Separately, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Quanterix from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

