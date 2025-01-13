Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,987 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth about $39,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.80.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $235.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $235.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $222.53 and a 52-week high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 20.61%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

