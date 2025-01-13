Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Perella Weinberg Partners worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PWP. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $535,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,418,000 after acquiring an additional 144,222 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,289,000 after acquiring an additional 34,301 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 186,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. 41.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Perella Weinberg Partners news, President Dietrich Becker sold 442,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $10,841,922.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 379,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,281,347.20. This represents a 53.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Bednar sold 300,579 shares of Perella Weinberg Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $7,358,173.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,865,129.28. This represents a 34.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perella Weinberg Partners Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PWP opened at $22.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.58. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 1 year low of $10.73 and a 1 year high of $26.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.86.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.42 million. Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative return on equity of 295.65% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

Perella Weinberg Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PWP

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.