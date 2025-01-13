Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,460.9% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CL opened at $86.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $79.69 and a 12-month high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.31%.

CL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CL

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $4,273,535.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,283.86. This trade represents a 55.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

