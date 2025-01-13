Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.27 Million Position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,678 shares of the software’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 397,096 shares of the software’s stock valued at $38,947,000 after acquiring an additional 22,566 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,065 shares of the software’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 513,695 shares of the software’s stock worth $50,384,000 after purchasing an additional 37,114 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 91.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 65,381 shares of the software’s stock worth $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 31,186 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1,378.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,594 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 25,727 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $88.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $110.25 on Monday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $75.71 and a one year high of $113.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.14, a PEG ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.83.

In related news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total value of $1,333,670.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,751,676.55. The trade was a 8.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Christ Revocable Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.57, for a total value of $10,657,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,447 shares of company stock worth $19,214,933. Corporate insiders own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

