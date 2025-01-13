Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.31 Million Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,062 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of REZI. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 87,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 21,266 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 47.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 197,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 63,501 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 98.3% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 621,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,518,000 after purchasing an additional 308,060 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 358.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 262,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 205,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 98,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $2,585,366.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 458,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,005,556.48. This trade represents a 17.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REZI stock opened at $21.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.70. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $28.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 2.17.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

