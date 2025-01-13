Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Concentrix by 64.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY increased its stake in Concentrix by 2.0% in the third quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 45,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Concentrix during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Concentrix by 769.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNXC shares. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Concentrix from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Baird R W raised Concentrix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Concentrix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Concentrix Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $45.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Concentrix Co. has a 1 year low of $36.28 and a 1 year high of $106.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Concentrix Profile

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

