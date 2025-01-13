Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Herc were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HRI. FMR LLC grew its position in Herc by 8.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 736,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,470,000 after buying an additional 56,191 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Herc by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 665,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 637,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 561,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,908,000 after purchasing an additional 87,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Herc by 6.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,011,000 after purchasing an additional 23,411 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Herc stock opened at $178.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.01 and its 200 day moving average is $171.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.06. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.70 and a 1 year high of $246.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.13). Herc had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.75%.

HRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Herc from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Herc from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Herc from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.75.

In other Herc news, SVP Samuel Wade Sheek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total value of $1,065,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,600,408.32. This represents a 18.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Kelly sold 3,880 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total transaction of $810,260.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,424.42. This trade represents a 21.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

