Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stake in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,947 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of NextDecade worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextDecade by 24.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,260,000 after acquiring an additional 600,630 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NextDecade by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,330,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,975,000 after purchasing an additional 155,309 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextDecade by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,627,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,085,000 after purchasing an additional 150,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,064,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after buying an additional 321,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextDecade in the second quarter valued at $23,231,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextDecade Stock Performance

NASDAQ NEXT opened at $7.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.36. NextDecade Co. has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

NextDecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

