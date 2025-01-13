Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,322,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,538,000 after acquiring an additional 269,777 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Terex by 12.8% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 18,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 10.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 9,530 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Terex by 4.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,812,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,224,000 after purchasing an additional 109,885 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 181.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 68,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 44,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Simon Meester sold 9,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $505,109.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,858 shares in the company, valued at $6,538,658.12. This represents a 7.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Sachs bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.30 per share, for a total transaction of $513,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,750. This represents a 10.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Terex from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Terex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Terex from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.78.

Terex Price Performance

TEX stock opened at $44.06 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.19. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $43.79 and a 12 month high of $68.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.55.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Terex had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

