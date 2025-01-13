Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.71 Million Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,028 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of POOL. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Pool during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Pool by 101.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank increased its holdings in Pool by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 24.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $326.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.59. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $293.51 and a 12 month high of $422.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.11. Pool had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 31.89%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

POOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $380.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $369.25.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

