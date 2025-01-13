Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.78 Million Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $1,567,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $269,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 16.6% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Steven L. Keller sold 43,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.68, for a total transaction of $2,793,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,308,683.20. The trade was a 34.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 117,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $7,517,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,142,372.92. The trade was a 40.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,167,173. 12.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rush Enterprises Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of RUSHA stock opened at $54.58 on Monday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.99 and a fifty-two week high of $65.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.28. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 15.43%. Rush Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.10%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

