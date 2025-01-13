Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Copa were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 8.3% in the second quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,086,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,743,000 after buying an additional 236,850 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Copa by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 871,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,990,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Copa by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 829,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,950,000 after acquiring an additional 65,525 shares during the last quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Copa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,166,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Copa by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 514,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,297,000 after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Copa stock opened at $87.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.44. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a one year low of $80.01 and a one year high of $114.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The transportation company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.02. Copa had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $854.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Copa’s payout ratio is currently 42.59%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPA. StockNews.com downgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Copa from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.29.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.

