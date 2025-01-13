Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 169,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UEC. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Uranium Energy in the second quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 5,130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Uranium Energy Price Performance

UEC stock opened at $7.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.58 and a beta of 1.84. Uranium Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $8.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price target (up from $9.75) on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

View Our Latest Analysis on UEC

Uranium Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.