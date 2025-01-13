Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vicor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VICR. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Vicor by 361.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,397 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 30,863 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vicor by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,094,000 after purchasing an additional 33,696 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Vicor during the second quarter valued at $5,019,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vicor by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 852,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,908,000 after purchasing an additional 17,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vicor news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $103,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 8,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $444,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 230,267 shares in the company, valued at $12,782,121.17. This trade represents a 3.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,856 shares of company stock worth $598,413. 31.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VICR. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Vicor from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Vicor Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $47.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.96 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.79. Vicor Co. has a 52 week low of $30.90 and a 52 week high of $61.05.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. Vicor had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $93.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

