Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 335 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in TransUnion by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 4,590.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 963.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on TRU shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on TransUnion from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded TransUnion from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other news, Director George M. Awad sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,702,600. This represents a 30.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 3,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total value of $313,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,312.84. This represents a 11.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,916,758. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Stock Down 4.0 %

TRU stock opened at $86.55 on Monday. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $66.07 and a 1-year high of $113.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 36.52%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

