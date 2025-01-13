Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 836 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,135,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 113.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 22,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 12,060 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 234.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 60,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 42,724 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 2.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 758,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,438,000 after purchasing an additional 18,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,836,000 after buying an additional 18,477 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

Shares of OGS opened at $67.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.60. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.74 and a 52 week high of $78.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.71.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.48 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on OGS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ONE Gas from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America began coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.69.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Featured Articles

