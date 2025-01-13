Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 330.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,950,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 406.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,716,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785,189 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 387.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,299,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,601,000 after buying an additional 2,622,288 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 353.0% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,110,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,477,000 after buying an additional 1,644,267 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 357.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,070,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,644,000 after buying an additional 1,618,211 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TTEK shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.32.

Tetra Tech Stock Up 2.8 %

TTEK stock opened at $41.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.29. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $51.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.70%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

