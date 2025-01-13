Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 11,116 Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,116 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,446,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,517,000 after buying an additional 178,000 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,416,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,624,000 after acquiring an additional 45,648 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,824,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,548,000 after purchasing an additional 326,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,176,000 after purchasing an additional 167,700 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.09.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 13,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $882,389.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $304,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,500. This represents a 25.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,830 shares of company stock valued at $5,622,000 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RYTM opened at $56.17 on Monday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.17 and a 1 year high of $68.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 2.16.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.52 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 367.36% and a negative net margin of 230.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

