Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 5,323 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,323 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,331,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,586,000 after buying an additional 216,484 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 87.3% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 678,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,245,000 after acquiring an additional 316,100 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $33,767,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $1,693,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $1,814,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Leerink Partners lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Tsveta Milanova sold 2,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $90,232.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,395.08. The trade was a 12.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $34.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.56 and a 200 day moving average of $45.44. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.96 and a 52 week high of $62.58.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

