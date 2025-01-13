Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 6,024 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,024 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Wingstop by 4.3% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Wingstop by 53.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Wingstop by 0.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 60.6% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of WING stock opened at $274.69 on Monday. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $256.50 and a twelve month high of $433.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $312.73 and a 200 day moving average of $360.41.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.09). Wingstop had a net margin of 17.05% and a negative return on equity of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $162.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.49%.

Wingstop declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Wingstop from $470.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BTIG Research upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Northcoast Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.74.

In other news, SVP Raj Kapoor sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.38, for a total transaction of $86,285.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,285.08. This represents a 50.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

